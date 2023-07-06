13 Pak players to take part in six events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 13 squash players will participate in six international events next month.

Ibrahim Noorani is participating in the City of Devonport Tasmanian Open scheduled in Devonport, Australia, from August 2-6.

Rafi Khan is featuring in the Windsor City Open that is to be held in Canada from August 15-19.

Hamza Khan is to take part in the Costa North Coast Open that is being held in Australia from August 16-20.

Mehmood Mehboob, Huzaifa Shahid, and Zain Ramzan will play in the Jansher Khan Canberra Open scheduled in Australia from August 23-27.

Asim Khan and Noor Zaman are participating in the The Tuanku Muhriz Trophy that is to be held in Malaysia from August 23-27.