13 Pak players to take part in six events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 13 squash players will participate in six international events next month.
Ibrahim Noorani is participating in the City of Devonport Tasmanian Open scheduled in Devonport, Australia, from August 2-6.
Rafi Khan is featuring in the Windsor City Open that is to be held in Canada from August 15-19.
Hamza Khan is to take part in the Costa North Coast Open that is being held in Australia from August 16-20.
Mehmood Mehboob, Huzaifa Shahid, and Zain Ramzan will play in the Jansher Khan Canberra Open scheduled in Australia from August 23-27.
Asim Khan and Noor Zaman are participating in the The Tuanku Muhriz Trophy that is to be held in Malaysia from August 23-27.
