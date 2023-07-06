Pakistan in same group as India in Asian Youth Women Handball

LAHORE: Pakistan are set to feature in the 10th Asian Youth Women Handball Championship slated to be held in Noida, India, from July 15-24. Pakistan's participation in this event will depend on the issuance of visas and clearance from the Pakistan government.

As many as 11 teams are featuring in the event which have been put in two groups.

Pakistan have been bracketed in Group B with India, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Bangladesh.

The Group A carries Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China and Nepal.

Pakistan will begin their journey with a match against India on July 15.

According to the Pakistan Handball Federation (PJF), the camp is in progress at the Punjab Girls Daanish School in Rahimyar Khan. Abdul Manas is supervising the camp as the coach while Qamar Ibrahim is acting as the manager.