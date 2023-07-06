Babar slips to sixth spot in Test ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has slipped down one place to sixth in the ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

The rankings reflect the performances of the players in the recently concluded World Test Championship and Ashes series.

Babar, who scored 338 runs in six innings at an average of 56.33 in the World Test Championship, was overtaken by Australia’s Steve Smith, who regained his second position after scoring a century in the first Ashes Test.

The top spot in the ICC Test batting rankings was taken by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, who moved up one place after scoring 251 runs in two innings against India. England’s Joe Root slipped four places to fifth.

In the bowling rankings, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin retained his first position with 860 points, followed by England’s James Anderson, who moved up two places to second with 850 points. Australia’s Pat Cummins and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada remained third and fourth, respectively, while Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi climbed one spot to fifth with 787 points.