Elderly woman handed down life term for carrying 10.4kg opium

A model court on Wednesday sentenced an elderly woman to life imprisonment for trafficking opium.

Dur Bibi, a resident of Turbat, was found guilty of carrying over 10 kilogrammes of opium within the jurisdiction of the Site-A police station in May last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Ameeruddin of the Model Criminal Trial Court (West) pronounced his verdict that had been reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. He also ordered the woman to pay a Rs100,000 fine or else she would undergo an additional six-month imprisonment.

“Seldom do elderly women find themselves entangled in the intricate web of the criminal justice system. Thus, for an elderly woman to face criminal charge, particularly of such gravity as transporting 10 kg and 400 grams of Opium, is an exceptionally arduous ordeal,” the judge remarked in the opening paragraph of his judgment.

“On one hand, my heart empathizes with the challenges she must endure, on the other hand, I am cognizant of the fact that the criminal justice system is not meant to shield the accused from the repercussions of their wrongdoings.”

The woman, who was present in the courtroom, was sent to the prison to serve out the sentence awarded to her. The court also granted her the benefit of the Section 382-B (period of detention to be considered while awarding sentence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The judge observed that the elderly female was guilty of violating the Section 6 of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997 by possessing 10.4kg opium.

“As an elderly female offender, she belongs to a demographic where aging women often grapple with a multitude of chronic health issues and gender-related challenges, distinguishing her from her younger counterparts and the opposite gender which creates mitigating circumstances in her favour for awarding lesser punishment,” he pointed out.

“Therefore, considering her vulnerable position in society, she has been found guilty under section 265-H(ii) of the Criminal Procedure Code and has been sentenced to imprisonment for life, along with a fine of Rs100,000,” he ruled.

The judge said that the prosecution provided convincing and reliable evidence that proved the woman’s guilt beyond doubt. When dealing with the narcotics cases, courts were expected to take a proactive approach rather than acquitting the accused on technicalities, he remarked, adding that the defence counsel had highlighted certain inconsistencies in the evidence presented, but they were insufficient to cast doubt on the prosecution's case.

“It is a well-established principle that minor discrepancies may arise in any case, as no testimony can be as precise as a photograph. Hence, such discrepancies can be overlooked, if the prosecution has otherwise proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” read the judgment.

According to the prosecution, on May 19, 2022, the Site-A police had received reliable intelligence that a woman was transporting narcotics in a rickshaw through Siemens Chowrangi Road. Acting on the information, Sub-inspector Asif Zia and his team promptly started snap-checking at the given location and intercepted a rickshaw, it said.

Upon search, 10.4kg opium was seized from the possession of the woman, the prosecution mentioned.

In her statement under the Section 342 of the CrPC, the accused woman claimed innocence saying the drugs had been foisted upon her by the police. However, she could not provide any reason as to why the police would plant such a large quantity of narcotics on her. An FIR was lodged at the Site-A police station under the Section 6/9-C of the CNS Act 1997.