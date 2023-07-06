Another cattle merchant killed

Just a fews days after cattle farmers wrote a letter to the Karachi police chief asking for security due to the rising crime incidents in the Bhains Colony area, a cattle merchant was shot dead in the area on Wednesday for offering resistance during a mugging bid.

Three suspects were reportedly involved in the incident. As they tried to flee after shooting the merchant, people in the area managed to catch two of them.

The incident took place in the limits of the Shah Latif police station. Police said a man, Muhammad Panjal, and his son Muhammad Aslam involved in a cattle business had arrived in Yousuf Irfani Goth to pay cash amounting to Rs100,000 to a man. However, the three armed men came and snatched the money from them.

SHO Idrees Alam Bangash said the son chased the suspects and threw stones at them, upon which they opened fire. As a result, Aslam died on the spot.