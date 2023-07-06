DUET cancels admissions of 12 rowdy students

The Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) has banned 12 students from entering its premises after they misbehaved with teachers and forcibly entered the auditorium during a teachers’ meeting and further decided to cancel their admissions.

In this regard, Registrar Dr Syed Asif Ali Shah has also issued a formal notification that says 12 students created a law and order situation while the vice chancellor was addressing faculty members in the auditorium of the university.

The illegal activity of the students has created a bad impression and chaos in the university and comes under misconduct and wrongdoings as per the Students Conduct and Discipline Regulations and affidavits submitted by the students at the time of admission vide Para No.9 and 12. 3. The VC has decided to cancel the admissions of the 12 students.

Vice Chancellor Dr Samreen Hussain told Daily Jang that the guards tried to stop them, but they forcibly came inside and misbehaved, which spoiled the atmosphere of the teachers’ meeting. Incidentally, action has been taken against them for violation of discipline.

Dr Samreen said the increase in fees has been based on social media, while the fees of the under-study students have not been increased and the minor increase or change in the fees will be applied to the newly admitted students.

The VC said misbehaviour with teachers and violation of discipline are an important issue and there will be no compromise on it.

According to the registrar’s notification, the students who are being expelled are Muhammad Haseeb, Hasnain Mehdi, Azan Sheikh, Sheikh Amar, Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Kabir, Shiraz Yusuf, Muhammad Fahad, Daniyal Malik, Muhammad Faizan, Zohaib Ahmed Khan and Jahangir.