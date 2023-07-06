University student’s kidnapping case registered, SHC told

Police on Wednesday informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) that a case had been registered with regard to the kidnapping of an engineering university student allegedly by personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Filing comments on the petition against the enforced disappearance of the student, the Ferozabad police submitted that the mother of the abducted youth had recorded her statement on July 3 with regard to the kidnapping.

The Ferozabad SHO filed a copy of the FIR before the court and said the case had been entrusted to an investigation officer for an inquiry.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Agha Faisal after taking the comments on record adjourned the hearing for further arguments.

The petitioner, Tayaba Khalid, had submitted that her son Mohammad Umar Bin Khalid was a final-year student of an engineering university who was picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies on June 14 in PECHS Block 2.

She claimed that a dozen law enforcement personnel picked up her son outside the Jamia Masjid Hanifia Ghousia and took him away to an undisclosed location. She added that closed-circuit camera footage also proved the enforced disappearance of her son.

A counsel for the petitioner submitted that the detained youth had not been produced before any court of the law and his whereabouts were still unknown.

The high court was requested to direct federal and provincial law enforcement agencies to provide details of the detained youth’s whereabouts and produce him before the court. He also sought details of pending cases or registration of any FIR against him.

Plea to quash FIR

The Darakhshan police filed comments on a petition of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials seeking quashing of an FIR in a case pertaining to theft of Rs10.1 million.

FIA officials Syed Shaukat Raza and Syed Abu Humair had filed the petition against the FIR about theft of Rs10.1 million from a local businessman in the Defence area.

The petitioners submitted that the police had registered false case against them on the complaint of a local trader as they had arrested the complainant and recovered Rs10 million earned by money laundering from his possession.

The investigation officer submitted that the petitioners had recorded their statement before police stating that they had arrested the complainant on April 14 with Rs10 million in the presence of witnesses and the seizure memo had been submitted before the National Bank of Pakistan. However, he said, the petitioners did not submit the documentary evidence in this regard despite their assurance of doing so. After taking the comments on record, the SHC adjourned the hearing for further arguments.