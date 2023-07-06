Four die of cholera in Malir village as people consuming sewage-mixed water

At least four people, including women and children, have died in Sheedi Goth, a village in District Malir, where a cholera outbreak has been reported due to mass consumption of highly contaminated water, health officials and public representatives said on Wednesday.

“So far, four people have died in Sheedi Goth where over 400 people fell sick due to consumption of highly contaminated water. Sewage-mixed water is being supplied to this area for a long time, which resulted in deaths due to cholera while hundreds also fell sick, many of whom are under treatment at different hospitals of the city,” Murtaza Yar Muhammad, vice chairman of Union Committee 8 Darsano Channo in Gadap Town told newsmen.

Meanwhile, the Sindh health department acknowledged that only a 42-year old woman had died due to acute watery diarrhoea in Sheedi Goth in Malir where so far three lab-confirmed cases of cholera had been reported.

“On 28th June 2023, health department surveillance matrix received reports of outbreak of acute watery diarrhoea in Sheedi Village District Malir (Population: 25,000 souls). A large number of patients rushed to Memon Goth Basic Health Unit where they were provided due management and tested for Vibrio Cholera. On first day they had 15 cases. The number increased to 60 on third day with one death of 42 years old female Naseema,” a report of the Sindh Directorate General of Health said.

The report read that of the seven suspected persons suffering from cholera, three had positive testing for the organism. Medical teams rushed to the affected locality, had active search for more patients, provided treatment to the residents along water purifying tablets, ORS and other drugs, while critically-ill patients were shifted to nearby hospitals.

It further read that the health authorities had established a permanent medical camp in the village with sufficient stocks of life-saving drugs, collected water samples for laboratory investigation and started health education sessions with the support of lady health workers, notable personalities and public representatives.

The report said that highly contagious microorganisms V. Cholera and E. Choli had been detected in the area.

The report also stated that after various interventions by the health department, the number of cases had started to decline and the situation had begun to improve.

The incharge of the PPHI dispensary in the village, Dr Iqra Buledi, said they had received around 260 cases of acute watery diarrhoea and some of the patients were found to be infected with cholera while others had gastroenteritis because sewage-mixed water was being supplied in the area for quite some time.

“In the summer days, we are advising people to use boiled water but many villagers don’t have natural gas, while they have to use wood to cook their meals. We need a permanent solution for providing clean drinking water to people”, she added.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), cholera cases have been reported from 11 districts on Pakistan in Sindh and Balochistan while bulk of the cases are being reported from Sindh.