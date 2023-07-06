CM orders arresting culprit as woman foils sexual assault attempt

An attempted sexual assault on a veiled woman occurred recently in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. The incident came to light when on Tuesday CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The suspect escaped after encountering resistance from the brave woman. The CCTV footage captured the chilling moment when the suspect, standing next to a motorcycle in the street, targeted the woman as she passed by. The video shows the man attempting to sexually assault her, but the woman fought back, refusing to be a victim. Faced with resistance, the suspect fled the scene on his motorcycle. The motorcycle he was riding did not have a number plate, and the suspect was also wearing a mask to conceal his identity.

Until the filing of this news report on Wednesday night, no official complaint had been filed regarding the incident. However, the police have taken the matter seriously and are investigating the incident based on the available CCTV footage.

On Wednesday, Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken cognisance of the CCTV camera footage showing a man attempting to molest a passing veiled woman after removing his shorts in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

He said police officials had been told to immediately arrest the culprit involved in the ghastly incident.

Memon was of the view that a mentally deranged person could resort to such a brazen criminal attempt in broad daylight as a normal human being could never do such an act. He said the government had the resolve to prevent the recurrence of such sorrowful incidents in society.