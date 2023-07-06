MWM for end to power outages in Muharram

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan has demanded an end to power load-shedding in Karachi during the upcoming sacred days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The party has called for an uninterrupted electricity supply to ensure that mourning congregations and processions can take place without any disruptions or inconveniences. The demand was made by MWM leader Syed Ali Hussain Naqvi during a press conference held on Wednesday.

Naqvi criticised K-Electric (KE), the city's sole power distribution company, for its failure to provide a consistent and uninterrupted electricity supply to Karachi, especially during the peak summer season. He argued that K-Electric should have its licence rescinded rather than renewed by the government due to its inefficiency and inability to meet the power needs of the city.

Naqvi further alleged that the KE had been charging exorbitant prices for electricity compared to other parts of the country. He accused the company of exploiting the residents of Karachi by selling them the most expensive electricity tariff in the country.

The MWM leader also expressed his disappointment that the KE had disregarded directives from the prime minister to provide relief to power consumers in the city. In light of these concerns, Naqvi called for the re-nationalisation of the KE in the best interest of the power consumers in Karachi.