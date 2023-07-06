ECP to address MQM-P’s reservations on Karachi electoral rolls

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday met the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Umar Hamid Khan, and presented to him evidence pertaining to what his party alleges criminal irregularities committed in the preparation of the electoral rolls for the residents of Karachi prior to the forthcoming general elections in the country.

A press release issued by the MQM-P said the proofs presented by Dr Siddiqui showed that votes of the people having computerised national identity cards issued from Karachi had been registered in faraway constitutions, districts, cities, and in some instances in the other provinces.

The statement quoted him as saying that the party would continue to provide more proofs to the ECP in order to duly point out irregularities in the electoral rolls pertaining to residents of Karachi.

Siddiqui said that disenfranchising even a single resident was “tantamount to murdering the democratic regime” in the country.

The ECP secretary assured the MQM chief that due action would be taken to resolve all the reservations about Karachi’s electoral rolls. He asked the provincial election commissioner in Sindh to take due corrective measures in this regard.