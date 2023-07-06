July 5 a black day in Pakistan’s history: Sharjeel

Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that July 5 is a black day in the history of Pakistan, leading to the demise of the elected government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and hindering the progress and prosperity of the nation.
In his social media message concerning July 5, he said on Wednesday that had there not been a conspiracy against Shaheed Bhutto, Pakistan would have emerged as a global superpower today.
He stated that if there had been no conspiracy against Shaheed Bhutto, it would have resulted in the unity of Islamic countries and Pakistan would have attained the status of a developed nation.
