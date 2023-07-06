Avoiding chaos

The establishment and, to some extent, the current government gave Imran Khan a pretty long leash. If the latter had exercised some patience, he and the PTI would have had a good chance of sweeping the upcoming elections. The government did just that and let Imran fume until he fumbled and fell. Now, the PDM appears to have secured its political future and should be able to form the next government, provided that there are no breaks in the coalition.
Furthermore, after the events of May 9, it is good to see the planners and perpetrators of that madness being taken to task. Those responsible must be brought to book. And yet, I am perplexed by how many people continue to support the PTI and Imran. The country needs stability to save the economy and fight inflation. Further agitation by the PTI must be avoided.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
