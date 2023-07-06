Affordable milk

Milk is an essential nutrient for both children and adults. The price of milk has recently increased due to the present state of inflation, making it unaffordable for many.
Unfortunately, a lot of our milk is used in tea rather than on its own. If tea shops are ordered to use only dried milk to make tea, it will reduce demand for fresh milk, making it cheaper and ensuring that millions do not lose access to this essential component of a healthy diet.
Imtiaz Akhter
Rawalpindi
The use of drugs, especially crystal meth or ice, is increasing day by day among young people. This problem is not...
The establishment and, to some extent, the current government gave Imran Khan a pretty long leash. If the latter had...
Despite the launch of the Sindh Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 in Karachi, getting hold of an ambulance during an...
Islamophobia is intensifying at an alarming rate and the recent incident in Sweden exhibits the gravity of this...
The recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden not only constitutes a deliberate offence against the Islamic faith...
The increasing frustration among young people in Pakistan can be attributed to several factors including unemployment,...