Affordable milk

Milk is an essential nutrient for both children and adults. The price of milk has recently increased due to the present state of inflation, making it unaffordable for many.

Unfortunately, a lot of our milk is used in tea rather than on its own. If tea shops are ordered to use only dried milk to make tea, it will reduce demand for fresh milk, making it cheaper and ensuring that millions do not lose access to this essential component of a healthy diet.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi