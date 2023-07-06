Appalling act

Islamophobia is intensifying at an alarming rate and the recent incident in Sweden exhibits the gravity of this menace. The heinous incident occurred outside the largest mosque in Stockholm where Eidul Azha was being celebrated and it is not the first of its kind in Sweden or Europe. As a Muslim, I am profoundly offended and I strongly condemn the frequent Islamophobic acts and hate crimes in the West. I believe no religion and its sacred texts should ever be desecrated.

It’s high time the Western countries and their legislators realized the difference between freedom of speech and freedom to spread hatred. Furthermore, strict international laws must be introduced to prevent acts that malign or spread hatred against a particular religion. The Muslim leaders need to be united and take collective action in order to curb the rise of Islamophobia.

Bakhtawar Bijarani

Shikarpur