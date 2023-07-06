Frustrating factors

The increasing frustration among young people in Pakistan can be attributed to several factors including unemployment, economic disparities, an inadequate education system, political instability and corruption, a lack of opportunities for young people to participate and be heard by society and social pressures and cultural constraints. The lack of mental health support for young people is also problematic.
Addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach. By investing in education, employment, political participation and mental health support, it is possible to alleviate frustration among young people and create a more optimistic and empowered generation in Pakistan.
Dr Pervez Ahmed Shar
Sukkur
