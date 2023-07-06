A nation-state that cannot collect taxes from all citizens earning above a certain income is bound to become economically dysfunctional and susceptible to compromising its sovereignty. Our revenue and customs officers get many perks and privileges as part of our massive non-development administrative budget but are still unable to perform their most basic function. In fact, many of our ruling elite are actively involved in making sure that lack of taxation and documentation is prevalent in our economy as that benefits their own interests too.

Ever since we signed our first IMF programme, the gap between revenue and expenditure has only grown while the lifestyle of the bureaucrats and the politicians has only become more ostentatious. Our method of bridging this gap has been to take loan after loan and now we are at the brink of insolvency. The recent IMF deal does provide some relief, but, in the long run, the same problems remain.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore