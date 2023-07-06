Cities in distress

Heavy rainfall in Lahore has broken a 30-year record and left at least seven people dead, turning the city into what some reports have dubbed as an 'urban swamp'. According to local authorities, the city has received over 291 millimetres (mm) of rain, with over a dozen areas recording more than 200mm of rain. As inevitably happens to our urban centres during spells of heavy rain, let alone ones that break multi-decade records, Lahore was paralyzed and its citizens’ lives left to the mercy of the elements and its interaction with our shoddy urban infrastructure. Sadly, this is par-for the course when it comes to heavy rain and big cities in Pakistan. What has changed is the unprecedented frequency of such events and the ever-escalating rate of climate change, of which Pakistan is at the forefront. It has been less than a year since last year’s catastrophic floods in Sindh and Balochistan, the worst in our history, which killed over 1700 people and damaged over 2.2 million homes. Now, we appear to be witnessing the beginning of yet another disastrous rainy season.

By now, it should be clear to all that climate change and its impact on extreme weather events are no myth and are here to stay. And there does not seem to be a recognition of just how fast things are changing and what that means for the country. While we do have a National Climate Change Policy, this will likely have to be upgraded into a national climate change emergency as we move into an era where extreme weather events become an annual occurrence. There is an urgent need to upgrade our capacities to deal with such problems as they occur. Our cities are woefully inadequate for an era in which heavy rainfall appears to be becoming the new normal. In this context, improving urban infrastructure, transport systems and health services is no longer just about improving the quality of life but saving lives. Pakistan needs drainage systems capable of handling long periods of rain so that entire cities are not brought to a halt during events where ambulances and other emergency vehicles need to reach people at speed. The roads themselves have to be better maintained so that every puddle does not become a potential car-destroying pothole or ditch. In addition, more will have to be invested into staffing and equipping emergency services which are inadequate to serve our burgeoning urban populations.

More attention must also be given to how this population is housed. Urban sprawl is the default mode of our cities, with millions of mostly lower-income citizens living in informal, poorly constructed housing settlements spread across miles. These sprawling settlements, containing mostly lower-income groups, need to be swapped out for well-built and affordable vertical housing that can withstand rain, is more conducive to drainage systems and will lower urban congestion. Climate change is one of the factors fuelling this process as it damages the agrarian economy and our government fails to resettle those displaced by natural disasters in a timely manner. The problems of urban planning are legion in Pakistan. There is no master plan that is being implemented in any of our major cities. A hodgepodge of overpasses and transit projects are undertaken without any understanding of a city’s needs. The poor are driven out of their homes and their shops are destroyed all in the name of cleaning up a city and attracting investors. What is needed right now is for there to be a national level effort aimed at coming up with a way to ensure people's safety and livelihoods in the face of an unrelenting weather assault.