BankIslami achieves AA- rating

KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan has achieved AA-rating, indicating that the bank has a very low credit risk and a strong ability to meet its financial obligation, a statement said on Wednesday.

“This is a testament to BankIslami’s robust business strategy, prudent risk management practices, and the unwavering trust placed in the bank by its valued customers,” the bank said.

Syed Amir Ali, president and CEO of BankIslami Pakistan, said, “We are honored to have been upgraded to an AA- rating, which reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional services to our customers and stakeholders.”

The recognition demonstrated effectiveness of the bank’s business strategy, dedication of its team, and their ability to adapt to market dynamics, he added. He further stated that the upgrade would boost confidence in the bank and enable it to further enhance its offerings, and expand footprints.

The bank said it would continue to focus on nurturing relationships, developing cutting-edge technology solutions, and expanding its range of products and services to meet the evolving needs of its clientele.