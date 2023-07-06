NBP signs deal with PTCL

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and National Bank of Pakistan Limited (NBP) have signed an agreement for provisioning of primary data center colocation services at PTCL’s Tier-III data center facility, a statement said on Wednesday.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL and Ufone 4G and Amin Manji, Group Chief ITG & CTO National Bank of Pakistan, signed the agreement at a ceremony held at the PTCL Zonal office in Karachi.

According to details, PTCL is providing NBP with its infrastructure and platform solutions.

“We are pleased to enter into a partnership with the National Bank of Pakistan to support them in their digital transformation vision. As the national carrier of Pakistan, PTCL aspires to be at the forefront of assisting state-owned institutions in their efforts to adopt cutting-edge technology solutions to drive the national digital agenda,” Zarrar Hasham Khan said.

Amin Manji was of the view that the partnership would signify a transformative step forward in the bank’s approach to infrastructure, platforms, and data management.

“By leveraging PTCL's advanced infrastructure and telecommunications expertise, NBP aims to achieve enhanced operating leverage, a stronger security and data protection posture, and reduced time-to-market of products and services,” he said.