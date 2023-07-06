Gold gains Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,000 per tola on Wednesday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs206,000 per tola in the local market.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs858 to Rs176,612.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $1 to $1,928 per ounce.
Silver rates decreased Rs20 to Rs2,480 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also dropped Rs17.14 to Rs2,126.20.
