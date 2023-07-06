Broadening tax base

LAHORE: The state must utilise the services of idle Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) staff in broadening the tax base, as most of the taxes, including income tax are collected indirectly in the form of withholding tax that requires no efforts.

The FBR is praised frequently for increasing tax collection annually although each year the revenue target is not achieved. Tax collection increases because every year the tax rate on compliant taxpayers is increased or some additional taxes are imposed on them. This includes increasing the tax rate, introducing new tax like super tax or increasing import duties.

Almost 80 percent of the taxes in Pakistan are collected without much effort by revenue officials. In the documented sector, everything from sales tax to income tax on salary is collected at source. Import levies are collected without effort.

It is now an accepted fact that 50 percent of Pakistan’s economy is not documented. As the documented companies grow, their incomes increase and so do their taxes. But the undocumented sector pockets every penny as it grows.

In many cases, the growth rate of undocumented sectors is much higher than the compliant taxpaying sectors. Bringing the undocumented sector into the tax net requires effort. You cannot bring those who do not pay any taxes by sitting in the cosy FBR offices.

High ranking revenue officials cannot leave the duty of documenting the economy to lower level staff. They will have to come out of their offices and confront them on a regular basis.

The revenue department has the record of the number of shops operating in all known markets in the cities. They also have the information of the number of shops or traders paying taxes (however nominal it may be).

In many cases 30-40 percent shops in posh markets do not pay any taxes. Those shopkeepers must be confronted on a regular basis till they register into the tax net.

It should in fact be made mandatory for all tax collectors to add at least additional tax of 15 percent from new taxpayers’ equivalent to their average 5 year tax collection. The inability to meet this target should carry penalties for the revenue staff.

The practice of collecting higher taxes from noncompliant sectors may be continued, but the next step should be to ask them to give money trail or pay heavy penalties. It is criminal to enjoy a high quality lifestyle without paying any taxes.

Bringing tax evaders into the tax net can be a complex task that requires a comprehensive approach involving legislation, enforcement, and public awareness. The government must review and amend tax laws to close any loopholes that allow tax evasion. This may involve stricter regulations, increased penalties, and transparency and accountability measures.

At the same time, the state must invest in technology for better data collection and analysis, increasing the number of trained tax officials, and implementing risk-based audit strategies to target high-risk individuals and businesses.

The government introduced initiatives to promote voluntary tax compliance, but that did not work. Utilising advanced data analytics tools can identify patterns and anomalies that can indicate potential tax evasion.

The state must impose stricter penalties for tax evasion, including fines, penalties, and, in extreme cases, criminal charges. No one in Pakistan has been jailed for tax evasion. It is a norm in developed countries.