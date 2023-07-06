FPCCI signs MoU with Russian trade body

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Russian trade body to help boost trade, industry, and economic cooperation between the two countries, a statement said on Wednesday.

FPCCI chief Irfan Iqbal Sheikh apprised about the MoU with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia’s largest republic, i.e. Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

The collaboration is aimed at forging people to people, business to business, chamber to chamber, and government to government economic relations.

“Republic of Sakha is very rich in natural resources; including, oil, gas, coal, industrially-important metals; precious stones and numerous other minerals. That’s the reason that they have developed world-class expertise, resources, and capabilities in mining and extraction; and, Pakistan, being another natural resource-rich country, has a lot to gain from cooperation with Sakha Chamber,” Sheikh explained.

It is pertinent to note that Umar Masood Ur Rehman, vice preisdent at FPCCI, signed the MoU from Pakistani side. He invited the business community of Sakha to visit Pakistan for exploring the abundant avenues for investments, joint ventures, industrial collaborations, mining projects and trade promotion activities.

“Economic and diplomatic relations between Russia and Pakistan are on an upward trajectory – both bilaterally and under the umbrella of pivotal multilateral forums like Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” he said.

Republic of Sakha is actively pursuing economic relations with Pakistan’s neighboring countries and economic powerhouses like China, India and Iran, according to Rehman, who emphasised on establishing working relationship with the Sakha chamber.

FPCCI vice president demanded the government facilitate business to business networking with various parts of the Russian Federation.

He was of the view that crude oil imports, modernising steel production facilities in Pakistan, natural resource extraction capabilities, setting up banking channels, and rapid export growth should top the list of government’s priorities vis-à-vis inter-governmental relations with Russia.