Stocks end flat as IMF deal fails to allay liquidity concerns

Stocks closed flat on Wednesday, with investors weighing on talks of a high liquidity risk despite the government managed to win an IMF deal of $3 billion, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed flat with a decrease of 4.18 or 0.01 percent to 43,552.84 points against 43,557.02 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 44,041.26 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 43,464.06 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed flat on Moody's assertion over high liquidity risk despite IMF deal and slump in rupee.”

He said dismal data on POL sales falling by 27pc in FY23, a hike on power tariff for industrials and investors' concerns for circular debt reaching $2.64 trillion had played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

The KSE-30 index also remained flat at 15,499.23 points.

Traded shares decreased by 68 million shares to 351.181 million shares from 419.302 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs12.014 billion from Rs15.839 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.615 trillion from Rs6.622 trillion. Out of 332 companies active in the session, 146 closed in green, 162 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

According to Naveed Nadeem, an analyst at Topline Securities, the equities initially opened on a positive note where the KSE100 index made an intraday high at 44,041 (+484 points; up 1.11 percent). “However, in the latter half of the trading session, investors opted to do some profit-taking at the aforesaid levels which pushed the benchmark index settled at 43,553 for the day,” he said.

During the day, oil marketing companies, banks, refinery, and technology sectors stocks contributed positively to the index. On the flip side, LUCK, ATRL and UBL witnessed some profit-taking.

The highest increase was recorded in Pak Services shares, which rose by Rs48.80 to R808.80 per share, followed by Khairpur Sugar, which increased by Rs19.02 to Rs272.62 per share. A significant decline was noted in Sapphire Tex., which fell by Rs49.50 to Rs1,110 per share, followed by Ibrahim Fibres, which decreased by Rs20.49 to Rs254.50 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said, “Nothing goes up in a straight line and despite Pakistan having had a record-breaking session at the start of the week there will always be periods of regress to offset progress.”

Having hit the August highs around 44k (44,511 current intra-week high) the market needed to consolidate Monday’s aggressive gap up before it could target the April highs at 47k, it reported.

Momentum remained very strong in the refinery and power sectors from which HUBC PA has moved to new all-time highs (adjusted for payments) and enters a price vacuum, according to the brokerage.

Pak Refinery remained the volume leader with 27.316 million shares which closed higher by 44 paisas to Rs15.75 per share. It was followed by Cnergyico PK with 20.471 million shares, which closed up by 3 paisas to Rs3.18 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included WorldCall Telecom, Pak Elektron, Hub Power Co., K-Electric Ltd., Sui North Gas, Unity Foods Ltd, Maple Leaf and Nishat Chu Pow.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 82.100 million shares from 111.281 million shares.