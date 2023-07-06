Rupee gives up gains

KARACHI: The rupee gave up the previous session’s sharp gains on Wednesday due to dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The local currency fell by 1.97 rupees or 0.71 percent against the dollar in the interbank market. It closed at 277.41 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 275.44.

The rupee was trading at 281 to the dollar in open markets, down from 280 in the previous session. In relation to the dollar, it dropped by one rupee.

As a result of the lifting of import restrictions and the IMF’s demand under the new $3 billion standby arrangement, which emphasises letting the market determine the exchange rate, dealers and analysts were already anticipating that any recovery in the rupee would only be shortened. The foreign exchange market was keeping an eye on how the rupee would react once imports were completely permitted.

“To pay for imports, there was a demand for dollars, which put pressure on the local unit. The previous session saw a significant rise in the value of the rupee, but it now appears that the initial surge brought on by excitement over the IMF programme has peaked,” said a currency dealer.

“However, we were expecting that the rupee’s rising trend would last at least two weeks. The central bank’s propensity to mop up forex liquidity in order to shore up foreign exchange reserves and the backlog of imports appear to have exerted strain on the rupee,” the dealer added.

The governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad at an event on Tuesday said due to the IMF bailout, the markets would be more stable, and it will improve the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

“Pakistan paid all of its debts to foreign creditors on time,” Ahmad said, and added the country’s forex reserves remained at $4 billion notwithstanding these payments. “We anticipate improved flows, which would be advantageous.”

Regarding the rupee's appreciation against the dollar in the interbank market, he said that sentiment has improved as a result of increased remittance and export proceeds. “We are hopeful that this will go on.”