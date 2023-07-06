Pakistan’s sovereign debt insurance costs fall on IMF-backed confidence

KARACHI: The cost of insuring Pakistan’s sovereign debt against default has dropped significantly on foreign investors' growing confidence that Pakistan's default risk has been eliminated, at least until the country is in an International Monetary Fund programme.

“Pakistan's 5-year Credit Default Swap (CDS) dropped by 1,240bps [basis points] to 4,676bps on July 4, 2023, following an agreement with IMF,” said Topline Securities on Twitter.

CDS is a sort of insurance that investors buy to protect themselves from credit default on bonds issued by corporates and countries. A higher spread indicates an increased risk of credit default, whereas a decrease in spread indicates a lower risk of credit default.

With this latest fall, the CDS is now down by 7,712bps from its peak of 12,388bps on November 21, 2022.

Last week, Pakistan clinched a staff-level agreement with the IMF to release $3 billion in critical bailout funds after a long drawn-out review process for the cash-strapped economy since November last year.

The Extended Financing Facility programme, which was signed in 2019, expired on Friday, therefore the agreement is under a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

“IMF SBA has reduced the sovereign credit risk of Pakistani bonds. The same is reflected in the prices of Eurobonds, which have appreciated sharply post-SBA,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“The CDS spread is still high compared to historical levels. If Pakistan continues to engage with IMF and works towards reforms, the spread will fall further,” Rauf added.

Analysts say the IMF financing for nine months aids in regaining some investor confidence.

Following the signing of the new agreement, funding from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other bilateral and multilateral sources is expected start to flow in. Additionally, it will help increase the nation's foreign exchange reserves, which are now at $4 billion, just enough to cover for one month's worth of imports.

Although the near-term default risk for Pakistan has significantly decreased, analysts are nonetheless worried about the medium-term prospects. As Pakistan faces $25 billion in debt repayments in the year beginning in July, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings perceive persistent dangers to the country's financial stability.

“Pakistan will require significant additional financing besides the IMF disbursements to meet its debt maturities and finance an economic recovery,” said Krisjanis Krustins, director of sovereigns for APAC at Fitch. “While the IMF likely sought and received assurances for such financing, there is a risk that this could prove insufficient, particularly if current account deficits widen again.”