Public debt soars 32 percent to Rs59 trillion

KARACHI: The federal government's debt rose 32 percent to Rs58.962 trillion in the year to May, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as the government faced high borrowing needs, a dollar shortage, a weakening currency and costly interest payments.

Total debt reached Rs44.641 trillion as of May 31, 2022. The debt increased by 1 percent month-on-month in May 2023.

It stood at Rs58.599 trillion in April. The debt jumped by 23.26 percent in 11 months (July-May) of the recently concluded fiscal year. The debt came at Rs47.832 trillion by the end of June.

Debt figures were released following last week’s staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a $3 billion standby arrangement. The eight-month delay in the agreement, which is awaiting IMF board approval in July, gives Pakistan some relief as it struggles with a severe balance of payments crisis and declining foreign exchange reserves. The IMF agreement has reduced the nation’s risk of a short-term default.

At the end of May, domestic debt surged by 28 percent year-on-year to Rs37.1 trillion. It rose by 19.2 percent during 11 months of FY2023.

Foreign debt sharply increased by 40 percent to Rs21.9 trillion as of May. The external debt grew by 31 percent in July-May FY2023.

Due to the government’s expanding demand for funding, public debt is accumulating more quickly. Because of the stalled IMF Extended Fund Facility, which expired on June 30, the inflows of foreign currency remained dry.

Given poor revenue and high expenditure needs, the government was forced to increase its domestic debt. Additionally, the rupee-based external debt rose as a result of the weaker currency against the dollar.

Increasing foreign debt, which is a result of currency depreciation, is what led to an increase in the debt of the nation, as per data from the SBP. The rupee's value dropped by 43 percent in a single year. It traded at 285 per dollar in May 2023, up from 199 in the same month the previous year.

Markup expenses have been budgeted at Rs7.3 trillion for FY2024, up 85 percent from a year earlier. Markup expenses are expected to grow on the back of higher interest rates that have been increased to tame inflation along with higher borrowings by the government to plug fiscal deficit.