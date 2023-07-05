BISP disburses Rs47b among 52m beneficiaries

Islamabad: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has successfully disbursed more than 47 billion rupees to over 52 million beneficiary women under the Benazir Kafaalat initiative.

This marks the 4th quarterly tranche for the Financial Year 2022-23, with the disbursement process resuming after the Eidul Azha holidays through banks' retailers. Implemented by the Government of Pakistan, the Benazir Kafaalat program aims to provide financial assistance to 90 lakh registered beneficiary families, offering a quarterly instalment of 9,000 rupees per household. BISP has collaborated with partner banks, namely Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL), releasing over 81 billion rupees to ensure smooth disbursement through their retail distribution network.

In addition to the cash transfers, the Benazir educational scholarships are also being granted to the children of registered families. However, it is essential for the students to maintain a minimum attendance of 70 per cent in school to receive the educational scholarships, as highlighted by the BISP spokesperson. Beneficiaries who have any concerns or complaints can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or reach out to the toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

The BISP spokesperson emphasized that all official messages from the programme are solely sent from the number 8171, and any communication received from other numbers should not be trusted.