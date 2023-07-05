IPP mulls over future course of action

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leadership is holding consultations about the party’s future course of action. Party leaders Aamir Kayani and Aun Chaudhry have taken patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen on board about their contacts with various political figures. Tareen is reported to have said that the party will enter the upcoming elections arena with full strength. He stressed that the party would become the voice of people.
The party’s manifesto would propose solutions to challenges faced by the country.
NOWSHERA: The office-bearers of the Nowshera Press Club have supported the reconciliation efforts launched by the...
ISLAMABAD: The ground-breaking ceremony for “the Project for the Extension of Maternal and Child Health Care...
MARDAN: Anti-Terrorism Court of Syed Ubaidullah Shah here on Thursday adjourned the bail plea hearing of 108 PTI...
PESHAWAR: Sahib-e-Swat is the title of a research-based book on the life and services of Maulana Akhund Abdul Ghafoor,...
MANSEHRA: Prime Minister’s Advisor Amir Muqam said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would install its...
BARA: Unidentified armed men shot dead a policeman in the Maidan area in Tirah valley of the Khyber tribal district on...