IPP mulls over future course of action

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leadership is holding consultations about the party’s future course of action. Party leaders Aamir Kayani and Aun Chaudhry have taken patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen on board about their contacts with various political figures. Tareen is reported to have said that the party will enter the upcoming elections arena with full strength. He stressed that the party would become the voice of people.

The party’s manifesto would propose solutions to challenges faced by the country.