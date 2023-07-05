Govt turns blind eye to controversial plots offer to judges by FGEHA

ISLAMABAD: The government has turned a blind eye to the highly controversial decision of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) offering plots to judges of the superior judiciary in Sector F-14 and F-15 of Islamabad in flagrant violation of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision.

The issue was highlighted by the media but generally ignored by the government.

A senior official of the FGEHA, however, when contacted by The News on Tuesday, insisted that the plots’ offer to judges of the superior judiciary is in line with the law and the policy, and there is no violation of the IHC decision.

When questioned, the FGEHA official offered a strange interpretation of the IHC decision, which conveniently ignored the relevant part of the judgment which had scrapped the government’s revised policy of granting land in the federal capital on subsidised rates to top judges, lawyers and bureaucrats.

The official said that judges of different courts of the superior judiciary were offered during last few months to apply for the plots in Sectors F-14 and F-15 of Islamabad under the quota reserved for the members of superior judiciary.

As per the FGEHA official, all judges of the superior courts including judges of the Supreme Court, all high courts, Federal Shariat Court (FSC), HC and SC of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and superior courts of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) are eligible to get residential plots in the federal capital at highly subsidised rates.

Interestingly the IHC in its order had clearly stated, “The assets of the State acquired through the inherent intrusive power of eminent domain can only be used for the benefit of the people at large and in public interest.”

The IHC then ruled, “The Revised Policy and the scheme pursuant thereto, intended to the launch in sectors F-12, G-12, F-14 and F-15, are in derogation of public interest and violative of the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the people at large. Thus they are illegal, unconstitutional, void and without jurisdiction.”

The IHC in its ruling had also stated that neither civil servants or judges, nor employees of other entities could claim the allotment of government land at lower than the prevailing market price.

A 64-page judgment authored by then IHC chief justice Athar Minallah in 2021 clearly read, “A person holding the office of a judge, whether in the Supreme Court, high court or even district court, enjoys a very exalted status. The expectation of the people from them is much more than from any other office holder. They are not federal government employees, nor employees of autonomous bodies. They cannot put themselves in a position of adversarial nature against the citizens. They hold an exalted office to serve the people.”

Senior court journalist Hasnat Malik, associated with the Express Tribune, unearthed the story of the FGEHA offering plots to IHC judges. He reported that a three-judge special bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Munib Akhtar and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ayesha Malik, was hearing the petitions filed by the FGEHA and others against the IHC judgment.

While the SC Bench has yet to suspend the IHC ruling, the FGEHA offered plots to judges.

According to Malik’s report, the hearing of the case has been adjourned until the end of the summer vacation. “Even though the matter is sub judice, the FGEHA wrote a letter to the IHC registrar last month wherein it was ‘requested that registration forms in respect of the Honourable Justices of [the] Islamabad High Court may kindly be submitted online at your convenience. The registration forms are available on the website of FGEHA’,” said the report.

The letter, it added, stated that the allotment and quota policy for the scheme was approved by the executive committee of the erstwhile FGEHF [Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation] in its 142nd meeting. It added that the members of the superior judiciary i.e. the SC, all high courts, including those of AJK and GB, as well as FSC were found to be eligible for the allotment of plots in the scheme.

“In this connection, applications for registration were received from various worthy members of [the] superior judiciary, which were processed for allotments in Sectors F-14/15 [of] Islamabad. The aforementioned policy also entitles the Honourable Justices of the Islamabad High Court for registration,” the report quoted the letter. It further stated that the FGEHA had, however, received only two applications for registration from the judges of the IHC.