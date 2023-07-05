623 POs held

PESHAWAR: As many as 623 proclaimed offenders were arrested by the capital city police during the month of June. Senior Superintendent of Police, operations, Haroon Rashid said the cops in the capital city conducted a number of operations to improve the law and order situation during which 623 POs were held only during the month of June.
ISLAMABAD: Under the leadership of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee and...
LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leadership is holding consultations about the party’s future course of action....
LAHORE: Partly cloudy and humid weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met officials...
ISLAMABAD: The government has turned a blind eye to the highly controversial decision of the Federal Government...
MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl provincial deputy head Hidayatullah Shah on Tuesday said that his party was ready...
HARIPUR: To acknowledge the sacrifices of martyrs belonging to the district, the Tehsil Municipal Administration has...