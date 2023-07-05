 
Wednesday July 05, 2023
Peshawar

623 POs held

By Bureau report
July 05, 2023

PESHAWAR: As many as 623 proclaimed offenders were arrested by the capital city police during the month of June. Senior Superintendent of Police, operations, Haroon Rashid said the cops in the capital city conducted a number of operations to improve the law and order situation during which 623 POs were held only during the month of June.