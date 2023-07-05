JUIF to welcome PTI leaders condemning May 9 mayhem

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl provincial deputy head Hidayatullah Shah on Tuesday said that his party was ready to welcome Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders and activists to its fold if they tendered an unconditional apology to the nation on May 9 mayhem.

“Our doors are open for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers and leaders who tender an unconditional apology to the nation on May 9 riots, as being a religious party we are more accommodative and openhearted for such people as compared to other parties in the country,” he told reporters here.

Shah said that his party was having no personal vendetta even with PTI chief Imran Khan but opposed his ‘Zionist’ ideology.

The former senator said that his party was ready to go into the upcoming general elections and would install its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Our party has decided to keep its doors open for every political party for either seat adjustments or electoral alliance, but would prefer to field our workers and leaders at every constituency in the province,” Shah said.