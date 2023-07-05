Roads, buildings to be named after martyrs

HARIPUR: To acknowledge the sacrifices of martyrs belonging to the district, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has decided to name all the roads and buildings after them.

Tehsil Council Haripur Chairman Samiullah Khan made this announcement at a news conference here on Tuesday. He said that there were several people in the forces and other goverment departments belonging to Haripur district who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty but the young generation knew very little about the sacrifices except a few one.

He said that to pay those martyrs tribute officially in a real sense for the first time the TMA has decided to name all the buildings, roads, turnarounds, parks falling in the jurisdiction of TMA, after those martyrs who were real sons of Haripur.

He said that the pictures of the martyrs would be hung at turnarounds and walls of the parks and at conspicuous places so that the new generation could better know about their heroes.