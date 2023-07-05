Transparent elections to end political instability: minister

WANA: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has said free and fair elections are the only solution to economic challenges and political instability.

He stated this while talking to the media after a public gathering here in the Gul-e-Imam area in which local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The minister was accompanied by PPP District President Sardar Hidayatullah Khan Gandapur, Divisional General Secretary Fateh Sher and other party representatives.

Faisal Kundi, who is also Central Information Secretary of PPP, said the PPP believed in democracy and supported timely general elections.

He said his party had started preparations across the country for elections after an announcement by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his visit to Swat.

The minister hoped that the PPP would win the upcoming elections and form governments at the Center as well as KP.

He accused the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government of playing an active role in making the IMF program a failure. However, he added, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar finalized the deal with the funding agency through a team work.

To a question, he said the PPP workers never crossed the red line even when they lost party’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir Bhutto.

About Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), he said that 32,000 families of Tank were currently benefiting from the program and efforts were being made to increase this number up to 60,000.

“More BISP offices were being established in different areas of Tank for the convenience of the citizens,” he said.