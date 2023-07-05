Most public sector varsities without regular VCs

PESHAWAR: A dozen of public sector universities in the province have been functioning without a regular vice-chancellor for over a year due to the hazy political situation, lack of a permanent government, desires of certain political forces and technical hurdles in the appointment of permanent vice chancellors.

The academic and search committee for the purpose called for interviews twice this year - first in February and then in May - but it had to postpone the process owing to political pressure and court orders.

The committee has now decided to hold the interviews possibly this month, most probably in its third or final week, reliable sources told The News.

A high-level meeting was also held to this effect at the Governor’s House with governor/chancellor public sector universities Haji Ghulam Ali in the chair. The meeting was attended by a few acting ministers and top officials of the departments concerned.

The meeting stressed the need for expediting the process for appointment of the vice-chancellors and ensuring fair-play and upholding merit in the process.

The chief secretary was directed to contact the head of the academic and search committee to ensure early appointment of the vice-chancellors of the 12 universities.

The positions of the vice-chancellors in 12 public sector universities in the province, including the Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, University of Shangla, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, University of Lakki Marwat, University of Engineering and Technology Mardan, Women University Swabi, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Swat, University of Agriculture, Swat, University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Swat, Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan, and Hazara University, Mansehra, were advertised in August, 2022.

The applicants had been asked to submit their applications by September 30, 2022. Over a hundred applicants had applied for the positions and after the initial scrutiny, the search committee issued call letters to the short-listed candidates for interviews scheduled on February 25 and 26.

However, the interviews could not be held owing to reported confusion between the chancellor and the chairman of the academic and search committee. There were reports that the governor wanted to carry out the process himself being chancellor of the universities. But the chairman of the academic and search committee was adamant that it was his mandate. Later, doubts were casted on the scrutiny and short-listing and the process was repeated.

Meanwhile, efforts were made for the reconstitutions of the academic and search committee as there had been complaints against the incumbent committee. Certain political forces and academic circles were against the committee as most of its members belong to provinces other than Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the acting government did not have the mandate to reconstitute the august committee, which issued call letters for the interviews for appointment of vice-chancellors again in May and around 50 candidates were called for the interviews. This time some candidates, who had not been called for the interview moved court and secured a stay order resulting in postponement of the interviews once again.

The fate of the universities hangs in balance. Some reports suggest that those holding acting charges of the majority of these universities have been taking decisions especially with regard to posting and transfers in violation of the ban by the provincial government as well as the election commission.

Also, the financial, academic and administrative situation of these universities have gone from bad to worse. The current political situation of the province has also been contributing to worsening the complication regarding the appointment of the vice-chancellors.

There have been serious reports of nepotism, personal and party likes and dislikes about postings in the province. Some reports suggest huge bribery in the province. The component parts of the ruling alliance have been struggling for getting the lion’s share in new recruitments and getting officers of their choice transferred and posted against important positions.

In such a situation, the appointment of vice-chancellors of 12 universities is an important issue. All the political parties especially Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Awami National Party seem to be the most interested in having vice-chancellors of their choice.

ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan was heard at a party meeting on Tuesday that he would not allow the governor to appoint vice-chancellors of the universities as according to him most of the applicants belonged to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the search committee too was remnant of PTI.

“Whoever appointed by the PTI as vice-chancellor has deteriorated the condition of the university concerned. The cases of the University of Peshawar and Bacha Khan University, Charsadda are before us,” Aimal Wali said.