Cops reshuffled

PESHAWAR: Seven police officers were transferred on Tuesday.According to a notification, Javed Iqbal was posted deputy commandant Police Training College Hangu, Atiqullah Wazir was posted in the Elite Force, Muhammad Irshad was posted deputy commandant FRP, Tahir Iqbal posted SP FRP Hazara, Tajammul Khan and Shabbir Husain posted SP Elite and Farman Khan posted district police officer South Waziristan.