Alleged corruption in PTI govt Records seized during raids in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday raided different departments and seized records of multi-billion corruptions in development schemes and appointments.

“We have seized records of different departments and are going to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s lawmakers and officials involved in corruption and embezzlement of multi-billion rupees,” Qamar Zaman, the circle head of ACE, told reporters here.

He added that raids were conducted on the offices of Public Health Engineering, Education, Communication and Works and Health departments, Kaghan Development Authority and tehsil municipal administrations in Mansehra, Balakot and Oghi and sall records of appointments and development schemes executed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government from 2018 to 2023 were seized.

“We have undeniable proofs that the PIT MPAs, Nawabzada Fareed, Ahmad Hussain Shah and Babar Saleem Swati, in connivance with the officials of these departments, had made political appointments and received kickbacks of billions of rupees in the execution of the development schemes,” Qamar Zaman said.

He said that the mega corruption and embezzlement, which falls in billions of rupees, were committed by officials of the Kaghan Development Authority in the execution of development schemes, construction fees received from hoteliers and landowners and other heads.

“The appointment against merit and under the political pressures of PTI lawmakers are also made in King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, health facilities directly fall under the District Health Officer, Kaghan Development Authority, Education and Public Health Engineering departments,” the official added.

The Circle Officer anti-corruption watchdog said that the ECA’s Director KP Arif Yousufzai and Regional Assistant Director Tufail Khan first collected the undeniable evidence of such multi-billion corruption and embezzlements in those public sector departments, TMAs and KDA and then ordered the circle office to carry out raids and collect official record concerned.

“We have also started raiding possible hideouts of PTI lawmakers involved in such multibillion corruption and embezzlements directly or indirectly and exercised authoritative powers beyond their domain and legal status,” he added.