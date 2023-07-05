295 cops dismissed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in six months

PESHAWAR: As many as 295 policemen were dismissed from service while over 6800 were awarded punishment for alleged involvement in corrupt practices, negligence, misuse of power and misconduct in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the last six months.

These punishments were awarded after the respective inquiry committees were provided evidence regarding different serious allegations against these policemen.

However, many of the dismissed cops were reinstated later after they approached various relevant forums in appeal against their dismissal.

“The internal accountability wing and other forums are set up to keep a check on the cops so they don’t misuse their authority by involving in criminal activities and corruption. In the last six months, action has been taken against 6836 policemen under various charges,” a senior official told The News.

The official added that 295 policemen were awarded the major punishment of dismissal from service. Those dismissed in the last six months included 144 in Dera Ismail Khan region, 40 in Peshawar, 37 in Bannu, 14 in Kohat, 24 in Malakand, 13 in Mardan range and three in Hazara region.

Besides, one policeman was dismissed in Counter-Terrorism Department, nine in Elite Force and 10 in Frontier Reserved Police in the first half of the year. There used to be a number of complaints against senior and junior policemen that were sent to different wings and bodies set up to keep a check on the wrongdoings of police.

Most of the complaints are sent regarding the misuse of authority, corruption, negligence and

misconduct.

As the public is mostly dealt with by the cops at the police station level, the complaints are often against the station house officers, their deputies and the policemen who are deployed during raids, patrolling and at checkpoints and roads. An official said the process of accountability was going on in routine amidst increase and decrease in the number of punishments, especially dismissal from service.

“Apart from dismissals, 26 policemen were compulsory retired and 43 were removed after the charges against them were properly probed by the relevant forums. 1684 others were warned and 579 cops were also censured during the last six months,” said an official.

He added that 164 punishment included stoppage of increment, 96 of forfeiture of service, 3748 without pay and 95 confinements to quarters.

Those awarded punishment during the period included 29 inspectors, 286 sub-inspectors, 301 assistant sub-inspectors and 421 head constables while the rest were constables. No officer of grade 17 or above included those punished during the first half of 2023.

“All the regions and district heads have been issued orders in the past couple of months that honesty, clean record and competence should be the criteria for posting of any cop against important positions.

The performance improves whenever any honest and competent officer is posted against key slots,” said an official.

He added that at the same time the officers have been directed to reward and encourage those who were performing duty with honesty and professionalism.