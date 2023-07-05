Lawyers protest burning of Quran in Sweden

KHAR: The lawyers’ fraternity on Tuesday staged a protest rally against the incident of burning of Quran in Sweden and demanded the government to sever diplomatic ties with the Scandinavian country.

The rally was led by the office-bearers of District Bar Association, including its president Javed Shah advocate, vice-president Ikram Durrani advocate and others while a large number of lawyers participated in the protest.

Holding placards and posters inscribed with slogans “sever diplomatic ties with Sweden” and “expel the Swedish ambassador”, the lawyers urged the government to take appropriate steps to halt such incidents in future.

They said that the Swedish ambassador should be sent back while voice should be raised at the United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Countries and other proper forums to stop the recurrence of incidents of disrespect to the holy book of Muslims. The lawyers said that this was a heinous crime on the part of a person as well as the Swedish police, which allowed him to carry out the despicable act.

Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan had set fire to a copy of the Quran in front of Turkiye’s embassy in Stockholm, the Swedish capital, last Saturday.The incident of burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden sparked protests across the world.