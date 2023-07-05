Protests continue against desecration of Holy Quran

PESHAWAR: More protests were staged in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday as people called for severing ties with Sweden to register anger at the desecration of the Holy Quran there.
Those who came on roads to condemn the act included members of the Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party, traders and civil society activists.
Mayor Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar Zubair Ali said the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden hurt the Muslims across the world.
Zubair Ali said the entire Muslim world condemned the act and demanded action against the perpetrators.
He said that act was an attempt to create a wedge between the Muslim world and the West and damage the relationship between them.
The mayor said this was not an isolated act but a continuation of a series of such disrespectful actions to create a narrative against the Muslims living in the West.
All Pakistan Exporters Association Chairman Syed Minhajud Din demanded severing relations with Sweden after the desecration of the Holy Quran. He asked the leaders of the Muslim countries to take a united stand against these acts in the West.
Minhajud said the Muslim world should sever relations with Sweden to give a message to the West that such actions would not be tolerated by the Muslims.
Members of the civil society staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club to condemn the desecration. Ihsas Welfare Organisation led the protest.
The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Sweden. They asked the Muslims to boycott the products of Sweden and any other country which supported such actions.
ISLAMABAD: Under the leadership of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee and...
LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leadership is holding consultations about the party’s future course of action....
LAHORE: Partly cloudy and humid weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met officials...
ISLAMABAD: The government has turned a blind eye to the highly controversial decision of the Federal Government...
PESHAWAR: As many as 623 proclaimed offenders were arrested by the capital city police during the month of June....
MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl provincial deputy head Hidayatullah Shah on Tuesday said that his party was ready...