Ex-aide to CM arrested

SWABI: Former advisor to chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader, Abdul Karim Khan, was arrested after his bail plea was rejected by anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Mardan on Tuesday.

Abdul Karim and other PTI leaders and workers were accused of blocking the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Swabi Interchange for about eight hours and destroying the two toll plazas during the protest on May 9.

The PTI had staged the protest against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The former aide to the chief minister had also filed a writ petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) against inclusion of the anti-terrorist act in the first information report in Chota Lahor Tehsil City Police Station.

Meanwhile, the ATC has extended the bail before arrest of PTI leaders, including former national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Swabi Tehsil Chairman Attaullah Khan, former MPAs Haji Rangiz Khan and Aqibullah Khan, Shah Wali Khan and other workers till July 17.