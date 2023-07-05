CS reviews arrangements for Shandur Polo Festival

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday reviewed the availability of wheat and flour in Chitral and preparations for the Shandur Polo Festival.

He was presiding over a meeting to discuss problems of Lower and Upper Chitral districts. The administrative secretaries of Tourism and Food Department, Director General Culture and Tourism Authority, Director Food, Deputy Commissioners of both districts and others attended the meeting.

In the meeting, rates and availability of wheat and flour in both districts were discussed, said an official communique.

The forum was given a detailed briefing on precautionary measures to deal with flash floods during monsoon, roads condition, drinking water and irrigation projects.

The chief Secretary ordered the authorities concerned to take concrete steps to resolve issues of the said districts on priority basis.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for the historic Shandur Festival to be held at world highest altitude polo ground from July 7 to July 9.

The chief secretary asked for provision of best possible facilities to local and international tourists coming to Shandur Festival, saying that successful holding of the event would portray a positive image of the country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to the world.