 
close
Wednesday July 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

PU exams date sheet

By Our Correspondent
July 05, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued the written/practical examination date sheets of Associate Degree Arts/Science, Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination 2023.

Associate Degree Arts/Science, Part-I exam will start from July 20 while Part-II exam will start from August 5, 2023. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.