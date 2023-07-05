Ombudsperson finds no evidence of torture, harassment of female inmates

LAHORE:The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection of Women Against Harassment (FOSPAH) at Workplace, Ms Fauzia Viqar, during her visit to Central Jail Kot Lakhpat, found no evidence and received no reports of physical torture or sexual harassment by the police or the prison staff.

The federal ombudsperson visited the central jail to investigate and assess treatment of women prisoners. In her visit and meetings, Ms Viqar found no evidence and received no reports of physical torture or sexual harassment by the police or the prison staff. She specifically interviewed 21 women prisoners arrested after the May 9 incidents to inquire about any kind of harassment. They denied the media reports of sexual abuse and negated any sexual or other kind of harassment by police or the prison staff.

They, however, highlighted issues related to arrests made by male police officers despite the presence of female police officers, unnecessary dragging during late night raids, presenting no arrest warrants during arrests and restricting access to lawyers in the prison.

They also reported derogatory remarks and questioning of women’s political activities, which amounts to gender stereotyping and insensitivity by police officials which is against constitutional provisions for women’s full participation in public life. Women prisoners expressed satisfaction with the conditions and facilities in the prison.

Specifically, those arrested after May 9th incidents had no complaints either of maltreatment, abuse or disrespect by prison staff. Assessment, however, revealed deficiency in the existing complaint management system within the prison, compromising impartiality and effectiveness. Women prisoners were also not adequately informed about their rights or the Pakistan Prison Rules and complained of inadequate sanitation conditions. The ombudsperson met with the IG and IG Prisons, to assess female arrest and detention procedures and conditions.

The IG apprised the ombudsperson of police mechanisms such as women complaint centres, Tahaffauz Markaz and Protection Centres that provide assistance to female victims of violence, disabled and the transgendered persons. The IG Prisons provided comprehensive information about treatment and facilities for women, including separate buildings (within the prison), dedicated female staff, living conditions, skills development, cameras only at the entrance and, the complaint handling mechanism which is centrally located at the IG office.