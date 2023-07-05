 
Wednesday July 05, 2023
School joins Akhuwat for free education

By Our Correspondent
July 05, 2023

LAHORE:Homebridge by Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s first Cambridge certified online A Level programme, has joined forces with Akhuwat Foundation to provide free A-Level education to deserving students from across Pakistan.

According to a press release, students from both O-Level and Matriculation will be shortlisted for this ground-breaking initiative, which aims to extend accessibility of the international qualification to a new group of students.