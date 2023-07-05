Global laws to check desecration stressed

LAHORE:Leaders and scholars of different faiths and sects condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, terming it a conspiracy to sabotage interfaith harmony, and demanding all the western governments to make strict laws preventing such ugly acts in future.

They were addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here Tuesday under Majlis Ulema-e-Pakistan and Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony, led by its chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad. Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Abdul Khabir said Swedish authorities hurt the feelings of nearly two billion Muslims, reaffirming that Muslims will not allow such act.

Meanwhile, acting ameer of Tanzeem-e-Islami, Ijaz Latif, has termed the recurring desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden an act of extreme Islamophobic terrorism.