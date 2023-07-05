Taskforce being set up to prevent milk adulteration

LAHORE:The Punjab caretaker government has decided to form a task force comprising the relevant departments to prevent milk adulteration.

Under this project, Lahore will be made a adulteration-free model district in the next three years. These decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by the Caretaker Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad. The proposed task force will examine the source of supply of milk sold by the milk vendors and will probe whether the milk conforms to hygiene norms. The minister directed that representatives of the district administration and other relevant departments should be included in the task force. He said that after the success of the Lahore model, the scope of campaign would be expanded throughout Punjab. He directed that awareness among the citizens about adulterated milk would be increased.