Car dealers team meets minister

LAHORE:A delegation, including representatives from car dealers' associations from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and other cities called on Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer here at the Civil Secretariat, Tuesday.

The delegation, led by the president of the Lahore Car Federation Shahzada Salim, apprised the minister of the complexities of the biometric system for vehicle registration, issuance of registration cards and number plates, and other issues. During the meeting, a formula was devised in consultation with the delegation regarding the biometric system. According to the formula, no penalty will be imposed for non-transfer of vehicle ownership within the first two months after biometric registration, while a penalty will be imposed if ownership transfer is not completed within the next two months. If the process is still not completed after four months, biometric registration will be required again.