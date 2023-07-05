Eight criminals arrested

Lahore police arrested eight criminals involved in heinous crimes. Cantt Division police arrested Saifullah, Rabia, Shahnaz, and Yusuf who were wanted by the police in cases of bogus cheque and forgery. Haier police arrested one Nauman for killing a woman. The accused had a relationship with the victim. He planned to kill Shazia out of fear of revealing the secret of relationship. On the day of the incident, he picked the victim from her workplace and stabbed her to death. CIA Model Town police arrested three robbers M Ali, Shehbaz and Tahir.