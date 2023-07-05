Man found dead in house

A 33-year-old man was found dead in a house in the Bhaati Gate police area Tuesday. The victim was identified as Anjum Raza, a resident of Chowk Jhanda, Mori Gate. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man was found dead near Data Darbar Gate No 2, Tuesday. Some passersby spotted the body lying on the side of the road and informed the police. The body, yet to be identified, was shifted to the morgue.